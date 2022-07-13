Hungry for some 4-player Kirby fun? Race through delicious obstacle courses, collect the most strawberries, and thwart your competition using familiar abilities.

Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer!

Roll through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in 4 rounds of 4-player fun as Kirby…who seems rounder than usual? Race through delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows. Then, turn the tides in the final round—a fruity fight atop a floating platform.