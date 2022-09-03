UK rap superstar Giggs returns today with his first single of 2022, “Da Maximum.” The long awaited new single comes alongside the accompanying video – directed by Hundo and shot between Brooklyn and Peckham, South London. “Da Maximum” is available everywhere now.

Giggs’ stature and cultural importance continues to grow both at home in the UK and internationally, as illustrated by Jay-Z’s recent endorsement in his sensational verse on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID. Also, whilst “Da Maximum” is Giggs’ first release since late-2021 double single Differences featuring Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel and Innocent, he’s maintained a strong presence thanks to a stream of impressive guest features with Tion Wayne, Lethal Bizzle, Aitch, Chiief Diin, M Huncho, Tiny Boost and others.

Since unleashing street anthem and break out hit Talkin’ The Hardest a decade and a half ago, Giggs has continually distinguished himself as not only one of the hardest, but also most talented and uncompromising artists, earning himself critical acclaim, commercial success and widespread respect. Lately, Giggs has been enjoying spending time in America, inspiring new material and collaborations, and fans can expect more music from the Landlord in the coming weeks.