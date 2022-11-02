Stockholm-based newcomers Girl Scout have released their latest song “All The Time And Everywhere,” the official follow-up to their debut single “Do You Remember Sally Moore?.” Beneath the track’s lush guitars and melodies is an angsty alt-rock jam at its core; one that finds the foursome exploring the overwhelming weight of the world and the type of lingering anxiety that trails you like a shadow. Those days and weeks where you constantly feel a creeping nervousness to the point where it almost becomes an extension of yourself. Staring down existential dread in the eye, the band aims to make peace with that state of being on “All The Time And Everywhere”. Since after all, life can sometimes be uncomfortable.

Teaming up with director Jessie Morgan, the visual was filmed on Super 8 during their first ever festival performances this summer.

The group splashed onto the scene last month with the release of “Do You Remember Sally Moore?”, a song buoyed by relatable lyrics about lopsided romantic crushes, thumping drums and fuzzy guitars. Garnering attention from the likes of The Guardian, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Guitar World and more, “Do You Remember Sally Moore?” served as a gripping introduction to the band: four classically trained jazz musicians with a penchant for the garage rock and brit-pop sounds of the 80s and 90s.

“This song is about anxiety following you around like a stray dog”, says the band’s Emma Jansson. “I wrote this during a period of my life when I was constantly feeling nervous, and being around people I didn’t know made me feel vulnerable and uncomfortable. The feeling turns into an extension of yourself that you wish you could sever it from your body. In the end I guess you’re forced to make peace with it and just deal with life sometimes being an uncomfortable thing.”

This idea of fearlessly grappling with the social challenges that life (and our brains) throw at us is swiftly becoming a lyrical signature for Girl Scout — the buzzing new four-piece comprised of Emma Jansson (guitar, vocals), Evelina Arvidsson Eklind (bass, vocals), Per Lindberg (drums) and Viktor Spasov (guitar). Having met while studying jazz at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm, the group is something of a gang of misfits who together write music that feels like a late night conversation with some of your closest friends. The type where you let your guard down, and find threads of humor and poignancy in the comfort of knowing there’s a shared commonality in our shared human experiences, as awkward and uncomfortable as they may be. The group’s music reflects on those cringe-worthy moments and daunting feelings that can race through your mind, from bizarre social interactions to fitting in, lopsided romantic crushes, and even just remembering how to be a functioning member of society. Essentially, the 101’s of being a human. They’re the type of experiences that feel infinite in the moment, but can be defined by the friends you go through them with.

Whether it was growing up as the only musician in a small remote town, feeling like they were at the bottom of their graduating class, uprooting to different homes throughout a nomadic childhood, or even just struggling to make small talk with customers at their job, each band member of Girl Scout found themselves as an outsider at one point in their lives. And yet, without even realizing their parallels — they were drawn to each other at school by-way-of shared musical tastes, and began writing, recording and playing together while being stuck at home in the midst of the pandemic. Kindred spirits prior to the day they met, the four-piece’s spark has led to a style of music that’s both relatable and cathartic.

Now on the heels of opening for breakout UK singer–songwriter Holly Humberstone and performing a coveted set at Barn on the Farm festival in June, the band will continue playing shows across Europe this winter as they ready their debut EP coming soon via Made Records.