‘Volume 2’ documents a thriving underbelly of DIY subversion, capturing marginalised movements in minimal wave, industrial, post-punk, experimental electronics & more

Anthems of profanity, antipathy & despondency; a confrontational soundtrack for the societal & political turmoil of the 1980s / 2022 – Vinyl (2xLP) & Digital – Out 17th October 2022

Rich-poor divide widens. Unemployment soars. The East and West eyeball each other on the brink. 2022 isn’t too far off the 1980s. Contort Yourself knows this. Following the huge success of the prophetic ’80s Underground Cassette Culture Volume 1′, the ‘Volume 2’ double LP is set to hit shelves and screens with the same brand of distortion soaked didactics.

Twenty one tracks from across the globe make up this second instalment with nothing being constant. Instead, the overarching message is one of wanton abandonment; burnt-out artists peddling a punk profanity, marginalised musicians spitting on the establishment and industry.

Rusted guitar strings, cobbled drum machines and fire in the belly; this is the recipe. A soundtrack of despondent despair, a lament of languid lechery, an anthem of what was then and still is now.