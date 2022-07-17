Scottish indie-pop duo Poster Paints have announced their self-titled debut album, to be released on October 14, 2022 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. / Olive Grove Records.

Alongside the announcement, the band have released the sublime lead single “Falling Hard” alongside a visual directed by Austin Temby. Marrying spiralling dream-pop guitars of Simon Liddell with the husky, irresistible vocal melodies of Carla J Easton, “Falling Hard” digs deep and allows Poster Paints to soar.

“This song was a bit of a writing experiment. Si sent me the track which is 3 minutes of summer guitar pop. I had recently been doing a lot of free writing in the morning (where you write non-stop without thinking and the only rule is to fill 3 pages of your notebook – also called ‘Morning Pages’) and had ended up down a route recalling an ill-fated attempt to get what I want one hot Summer and subsequently falling from grace, splitting my shin open in the process. But I never gave up. It’s a relentless 3 minutes of chasing dreams born from the uncensored pages of my notebook.” Carla J Easton (vocals)

Poster Paints are Carla J Easton and Simon Liddell. Two beloved Scottish musicians who orbited through the same thriving music scene, Carla as an award-winning solo artist and member of TeenCanteen and Simon as part of Frightened Rabbit and Olympic Swimmers, who were introduced by Eugene Kelly and ‎Frances McKee‎ of The Vaselines. The pair seemed destined to collaborate, yet the musical outfit they created happened purely by chance.

Applying for funding through Creative Scotland meant the pair’s immediate musical chemistry thrived in the subsequent months and allowed the remote working that had worked so well extend out across the globe, roping in friends from the USA (Gabbie Coenan aka RVBY MY DEAR), Canada (Andrew Chung and Laura Hickli) as well as across Scotland (Jonny Scott from CHVRCHES who played drums across the entire record, Lomond Campbell, Graeme Smillie from Arab Strap, Suse Bear from Pictish Trail, Andy Monaghan from Frightened Rabbit and Amanda Williams aka AMA JANE) as collaborators on their debut album.

For a duo who found each other almost by accident, the immediate connection to their music from peers and fans alike more than suggests that Poster Paints were always meant to be here.

Live Dates

July 15 – Doune The Rabbit Hole (Festival)

August 6 – Edinburgh, Summerhall (supporting Sacred Paws)

August 26 – Jupiter Rising (Festival)