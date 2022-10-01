Glitterer, the band started by Ned Russin of Title Fight, is releasing the new EP Fantasy Four, four tracks that were inspired by the recent untimely deaths of Riley Gale of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age. Power Trip and Iron Age are both acts that have been highly influential and celebrated by the thrash, hardcore and metal communities in recent years. The record was produced by Will Yip.

“These songs began as conscious and subconscious attempts to work out my feelings after the passings of Riley and Wade,” Russin explains. “I was hoping to distract myself but also offer comfort. And so the sounds that followed were often conflicted, sometimes they were even more stripped back and sometimes they were even noisier than usual.”

A 7” vinyl version of the EP will be released by Lockin’ Out, a hardcore and punk label that has previously put out releases by both Power Trip and Iron Age; order it here. The EP is also available digitally here via ANTI-. This November Glitterer will open for Tigers Jaw on the East coast. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

11/1 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live #

11/2 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

11/3 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power #

11/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

11/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts #

11/7 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

11/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly #

11/11 – Miami, FL @ Gramps #

11/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Tolouse Theatre #

11/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin #

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees #

11/18 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

11/19 – Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company #

11/20 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

11/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

11/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents #

# – with Tigers Jaw