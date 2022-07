Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #4

Godzilla and the Megazord team up to battle a host of giant monsters-some from the world of the Power Rangers, some from Godzilla’s world! Meanwhile, the Green Ranger attempts a daring escape from the clutches of Rita! And the most terrifying challenge yet from Godzilla’s greatest foe is about to erupt into a full-blown kaiju free-for-all!

IDW Publishing · Releases Jul 20th, 2022