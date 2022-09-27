Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released a brand new music video for “You Are The Answer,” a standout track from their brand new album Chaos in Bloom [Warner Records]. Directed by Keenan O’Reilly, the poignant visual sheds a light on violence at home, a meaningful issue to the band. For the entirety of their summer and fall tours, Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with Joe Torre Safe at Home, a non-profit founded by Ali & Joe Torre that works to promote children’s safety, well-being, and hope for their future by providing healing services and education to end the cycle of violence and save lives.

Watch the video for “You Are The Answer” now above and see below for a complete list of the group’s fall tour dates. The track marked the second offering from Chaos in Bloom, Goo Goo Dolls’ thirteenth studio album that officially arrived this summer. Earlier this month, the band returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver the searing debut late-night TV performance of the lead single from the record “Yeah, I Like You”.

The first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together. Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

Goo Goo Dolls are in the midst of a sprawling nationwide headlining tour this summer & fall – their first since 2019. Making stops in cities spanning coast to coast, the tour is seeing the band perform a career-encompassing set that features multiple songs from Chaos in Bloom along with other hits and deep cuts from their complete discography including the indelible hit “Iris,” which recently eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The song, which also recently achieved seven-times platinum status and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, Snail Mail and more in recent years, has been an unwavering staple not only in alt rock music, but pop culture as a whole since its release in 1998.

GOO GOO DOLLS – CHAOS IN BLOOM FALL TOUR DATES

October 28, 2022 – Eau Claire, WI – Pablo Center At The Confluence *

October 30, 2022 – Ames, IA – Iowa State Center – Stephens Auditorium *

October 31, 2022 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion – Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

November 2, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theatre *

November 3, 2022 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center – Thrivent Hall *

November 5, 2022 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center *

November 6, 2022 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre *

November 7, 2022 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center *

November 9, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre *

November 11, 2022 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

November 12, 2022 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tulsa *

November 14, 2022 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

November 15, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

November 16, 2022 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

November 18, 2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium *

November 20, 2022 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre *

*Support from Whitehall