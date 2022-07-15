Art rock band Goon released “Emily Says,” the final single from their stunning album Hour Of Green Evening, out this Friday (July 15).

Featuring keys from Spoon’s Alex Fischel, frontman Kenny Becker wrote it about his wife Emily Elkin, a brilliant cellist who currently plays in Angel Olsen’s band and has played with Troye Sivan, Thee Oh Sees, Mikal Cronin, Cory Hanson, Olivia Rodrigo, etc. They share a cat named Cat Benatar…

“This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us, but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression. I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.”

This album follows Goon’s previous releases on Partisan Records, praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, BBC Radio, FADER, VICE & more. They’ve shared stages with Shame, Lucy Dacus, illuminati hotties and Grandaddy, plus Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste, Reggie Watts & beyond are big supporters.