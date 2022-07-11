Celebrating 40 years of Matt Wagner’s acclaimed creation!
The comics that inspired the Netflix show! This dynamic masterpiece is about to celebrate its fortieth anniversary with second editions of the complete Grendel saga! Grendel Omnibus Volume 1 begins the entire epic series and follows the chronology of the stories. This collection features millionaire Hunter Rose and his alter ego, the criminal mastermind, Grendel!
Release date: July 13, 2022
Publisher: Dark Horse Comics
Genres: Action/Adventure, Crime, Fantasy, Horror
Series: Grendel
Ages: 16+
