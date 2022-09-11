Bruce Cogburn (Pearce), a reclusive and controversial author of the famed book The Infernal Machine, is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan.

What ensues is a dangerous labyrinth as Bruce searches for the person behind the cryptic messages… forcing him to confront his past and ultimately revealing the truth behind The Infernal Machine.

Based on “The Hilly Earth Society” written by Louis Kornfeld and produced by Jonathan Mitchell for The Truth Podcast.

In Select Theaters and On Digital September 23, 2022

Featuring: Guy Pearce, Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies, Alex Pettyfer