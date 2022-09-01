After the release of her anthemic electro-pop EP BLAME, Sydney-based, multidisciplinary artist HANDSOME returns with an equally euphoric remix of the title-track by Perth denizen St. South.

Morphing and building throughout the track, St South makes it their own culminating in light, swirling distorted vocals and production giving a brighter edge to the song’s themes of shame and fear. Recently ‘BLAME’ was used in the trailer for the upcoming Heartbreak High reboot which has already had over 410k views – the perfect accompaniment to teen anguish.

On unveiling the remix and collaboration, HANDSOME says “I’m so excited to have this version of ‘Blame’ out in the world. St. South and I have been friends for such a long time and this is the very first time we have worked together (even though we have spoken about it forever haha). They have this special magic they sprinkle on their beats; it’s always tasty and it always feels gooooood.

This song is so important to me and it feels surreal and powerful to hear it in a different context like this. Makes me feel like I wanna cry with a smile on my face. If the original was the journey, then this sounds like when the dust has settled – adversity conquered – check baby!”

St. South echos the sentiment saying “I’ve known Caitlin for years, so it was a treat to be able to finally collaborate in some way! She’s an incredible vocalist, which always makes for a fun remix.”

HANDSOME’s sophomore EP expanded on her moody electro sound and arrived alongside a self-directed short film of the same name, offering visual accompaniment to her already cinematic lyrics. The project was heralded by NME, Pilerats, Rolling Stone, Cool Accidents and The Music, with rotation on FBi Radio, SYN Melbourne and Edge Hobart, alongside playlisting from MTV and Rage.

HANDSOME has also just signed an international sync deal with North American agency Low Profile, sure to expand the HANDSOME universe globally.