With their 5th studio release, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol is putting a name to the style of fuzzed out, overdriven, melodic, groovy music they have been making since 2016. In 9 concise, no bullshit songs, RBBP demonstrates their ability to blend the merciless low end of Leo Lydon’s 8-String guitar, Aaron Metzdorf’s masterful chordwork on the bass, and Sean St.Germain’s driving drumwork. Lydon and Metzdorf’s vocal melodies cut through the high frequencies to deliver fresh layers to the hooks that RBBP fans have come to love.

<a href="https://rickshawbilliesburgerpatrol.bandcamp.com/album/doom-wop">DOOM-WOP by Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol</a>

As the name implies, “Doom Wop” is a heavy, melody-driven, party metal album. With riffs as big and dumb as ever, and lyrics that stab at the worst members of society and ourselves (while keeping tongue firmly in cheek), listeners will find all the elements that make up the soul of RBBP on this record.

Doom Wop will be available on CD and download on September 23rd, 2022. Vinyl LP release date TBD. Pre-orders are available HERE.

RBBP LIVE 2022:

09/22 Dallas, TX – Club Dada*

09/23 Austin, TX – Antone’s*

09/24 Houston, TX – White Oak*

09/25 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa*

09/26 Mobile, AL – Alabama Music Hall

09/27 Atlanta, GA – Masquerafe*

09/28 Athens, GA – The Lab @ Cine

09/29 Charlotte, NC – Tommy’s

09/30 Raleigh, NC – TBA

10/01 Washington, DC – Slash Run

10/02 Philadelphia, PA – Ortlieb’s

10/03 Saratoga Springs, NY – Desperate Annie’s

10/04 New York, NY – Our Wicked Lady

10/06 Providence, RI – AS22

10/07 Boston, MA – Zuzu

10/09 Pittsburgh, PA – Squirrel Hill

10/12 Nashville, TN – The 5 Spot

10/13 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

10/14 Dallas, TX – 3 Links

10/15 Austin, TX – Valhalla