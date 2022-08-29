Welcome to LYNX, the solar system’s leader in spaceship salvaging

Experience the daily life of a working-class spaceship salvager in Hardspace: Shipbreaker, where each shift brings the opportunities for big profits but even bigger risks, depending on your reflexes and skill. Experience the excitement of living, dying, and repeating the cycle while contending with next-gen physics and demolition effects set in a realistic industrial sci-fi future in the game’s story mode, or sit back, relax, and get lost practicing your salvaging skills in Free Play.

You’ll need to master scanning, cutting, and dismantling a variety of increasingly hazardous spaceships for valuable components and resources to pay off your astronomical debt to the massive LYNX corporation, a company that profits from both your success and failure. Death lurks around every bulkhead, and danger is how you earn your paycheck, but you might find that the workers during this challenging, competitive job have more power than they first believe.

On top of the compelling campaign and casual free-play mode that make up your solo journey as a space worker, test your skills in the R.A.C.E mode and win timed competitions against other Shipbreakers to climb the leaderboard and prove yourself to be the fastest, or most fearless, salvager of derelict ships.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker releases September 20 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It will also be available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass and is already available on PC Game Pass. The game is also out now on PC through Steam, Windows Store and Epic Games Store. A GAME + OST Bundle is available on Steam and Epic Games Store.