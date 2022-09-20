Hardspace: Shipbreaker, the critically acclaimed and fan-loved zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator from Blackbird Interactive and Focus Entertainment, is now available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It is also free to play today with Xbox Game Pass. Welcome to the futuristic LYNX Corporation for an exciting deep-space salvaging career!

Console players can now lead the life of a working-class shipbreaker in a realistic, industrial, sci-fi future world. Salvaging the dangerous husks of decommissioned spaceships requires cutting, destroying, and pulling apart vessels under the laws of an outstanding zero-g simulation.

With a thrilling campaign at the mercy of the LYNX megacorporation, as well as a casual free-play mode, players can choose to hone their technique and strategies under pressure, or while relaxing to the sound of laid-back Americana and synths.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is also out now on PC via PC Game Pass, Steam, the Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store. A GAME + OST Bundle is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well.