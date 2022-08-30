HBO is in production on the documentary BS HIGH, chronicling the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal. Academy Award(R)-winning directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (“Two Distant Strangers”) direct the film, which will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2023.

On August 29, 2021, the Bishop Sycamore Centurions, a presumed high school football team from Columbus, Ohio, took on perennial prep powerhouse IMG Academy. The game was nationally televised on ESPN and the Centurions lost 58-0.

The blowout caused fans and audiences to question the legitimacy of the Bishop Sycamore program and the activities of now-fired head coach Roy Johnson. However, the final score and a fired head coach turned out to be just the beginning of the story.