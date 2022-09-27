HBO released a first look teaser of their adaptation of award winning video game The Last of Us and did not disappoint. The show is set to premiere in 2023 and stars The Mandalorian breakout star Pedro Pascal.

Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-outbreak America.

The teaser was released on a very significant day. In the video game storyline, the first outbreak of the contamination starts on September 26th. Fans of the video game will also be familiar with a few scenes, most notably the two collapsing skyscrapers.

Great start to what looks like an impecable reimagining of the game. Now, comes the hard part. The long wait ….