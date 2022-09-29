alt-J celebrates the 10th anniversary of their groundbreaking, Mercury Prize-winning debut album, An Awesome Wave, with a worldwide digital concert event and exclusive new podcast series.

Produced by music journalist and radio host Jenny Eliscu, Things Will Get Better – An alt-J Podcast sees the critically acclaimed, chart-topping British band discussing their early days as university students, delving into how they came together and found their sound through newly unearthed demo recordings, insights into the making of An Awesome Wave, new interviews with former bassist Gwil Sainsbury and Brit Award-winning producer Charlie Andrew, and more. All five episodes of Things Will Get Better – An alt-J Podcast are out today at all leading podcast providers. An official podcast trailer and exclusive excerpt from the series’ previously unreleased – and until recently, forgotten by the band themselves – title track, “Things Will Get Better,” are streaming now.

“We were asked so often how we felt about the ten year anniversary of An Awesome Wave,” say alt-J, “and how we planned to celebrate it, that we realized we didn’t exactly know. So we made a podcast to find out. ‘Things Will Get Better’ is a journey from the formation of the band to the release of our debut album, and features us exploring our old haunts in Leeds, listening to long-lost demos and chatting to Gwil Sainsbury and our producer Charlie Andrew. We loved reminiscing about those days, sharing our individual memories and taking some time to reflect with gratitude on the album that changed our lives more than any other.”

alt-J will then join forces with premium social live media platform Moment for a worldwide digital performance, set for Wednesday, October 19 (North America/Europe/United Kingdom/Africa) and Thursday, October 20 (Australia/NZ & Asia). Recorded May 17, 2022 at Brixton, London’s world famous O2 Academy, the concert sees alt-J performing An Awesome Wave in its entirety, joined on stage by Gwil Sainsbury for the band’s first single, “Bloodflood,” as well as the album-closing epic, “Taro.” In addition, the ticketed event features an additional set showcasing greatest hits and fan favorites from alt-J’s subsequent body of work, spanning 2014’s This Is All Yours, 2017’s Relaxer, and 2022’s internationally acclaimed new album, The Dream.

Tickets to the digital concert event – along with a limited edition line of official 10th anniversary An Awesome Wave merchandise – are available now HERE, exclusively via Moment. Ticket buyers will automatically get access to video-on-demand (VOD) upon purchase, allowing them to view the event for up until 24 hours after the end of the official streaming premiere. Fans who miss the premiere can still buy VOD up until three hours before the 24-hour VOD window closes, ensuring ample time to watch (or re-watch) the event. See below for air dates and times by territory:

UK + Europe + Africa

October 19 @8pm BST

North America (East)

October 19 @8pm EDT

North America (West)

October 19 @8pm PDT

Asia + Australia + New Zealand

October 20 @8pm AEDT

“It was a blast playing An Awesome Wave in full at Brixton back in May. We dusted off some songs we hadn’t played live for almost ten years, reunited with Gwil for two songs and generally celebrated the anniversary of the album the best way we could think of. If you weren’t at the gig, we are happy to say the full set was filmed by Moment for your viewing pleasure. We hope you enjoy it.”