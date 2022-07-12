Publisher tinyBuild and developers Cradle Games are yet again unleashing hell upon the cursed space station of Irid Novo. Out now on all platforms, the Blue Sun DLC expands the cult hit action/RPG Hellpoint with new areas to explore, bosses to battle and more mysteries to unravel, as science and the occult intertwine yet again.

Accompanying the new DLC, a native PlayStation 5 version of Hellpoint is now available, with an Xbox Series X/S version coming on July 26th. Previously available through backwards compatibility, these enhanced new versions of the game bring new clarity and are faster than ever with native SSD support. Experience the horror anew for the first time, now at the blood-slick 60 FPS and running at razor sharp 4K resolution.

Praised by fans and critics, Hellpoint is the debut title from a Canadian indie studio Cradle Games. This Souls-inspired action/RPG is set in a universe where the line between science and magic has blurred to nothingness. Humanity and aliens are unraveling the power of the soul itself in unholy experiments to steal the power of ancient cosmic gods.

Strike a deal with the cosmic god Asmodeus and descend into the realm of the Blue Sun: a parallel dimension hiding the deepest secrets, including the truth behind the cataclysm known as the Merge. Explore three new massive interconnected zones, arm yourself with powerful new two-handed weapons, hunt horrifying new bosses for their equipment and gorge yourself on a bounty of respecs and other improvements. Reforge yourself as the mightiest Spawn of all.