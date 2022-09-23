Warner Bros. Games today announced exclusive PlayStation content for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing-game in development by Avalanche Software. The new trailer provides a glimpse at the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, an eerie mystery-adventure involving Hogsmeade shopkeeper Madam Mason, which will be available only for PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4.

Fans who pre-order the game for PlayStation®4 or PlayStation®5 will also receive the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. All additional exclusive PlayStation content can be unlocked upon completing the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest and associated dungeon, including the in-game Shopkeeper’s Cosmetic Set. Players who complete the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest and associated dungeon will also get exclusive access to their own shop in Hogsmeade where they can sell items and gear at rates better than anywhere else in-game.

Hogwarts Legacy is available for pre-order on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles via the Microsoft Store, and PC via the Steam and Epic Games Store. The Nintendo Switch pre-order date will be revealed soon. All players who pre-order will be able to obtain the exclusive Onyx Hippogriff Mount upon completing the relevant quest.

For more information on how to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy, visit: www.hogwartslegacy.com