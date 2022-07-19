After a governor issues an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, the newly detained youth are offered an opportunity to have their charges dropped by volunteering to provide care to the elderly. Once inside the eldercare facility, the volunteers discover the governor and the facility’s supervisor have cooked up a horrifyingly depraved conspiracy that endangers the young and the old in this twisted thriller-comedy.

American Carnage arrives August 30 on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Lionsgate. The political satire features Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Night Teeth), Jenna Ortega (Scream, X, TV’s “You”), and Eric Dane (TV’s “Euphoria,” “Grey’s Anatomy”). American Carnage will be available for the suggested retail prices of $21.99 for Blu-ray (+ Digital), and $19.98 for DVD.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES