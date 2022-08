“Yolele” by Papa Wemba (The king Of Rhumba Rock) was originally released in the 90s on Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records, and it was a massive success.

Now it gets a House music rendition from House and Tech House legend EDUKE. This Summer Solstice Mix is an anthem for dancefloors in honor of one of Africa’s greatest, Papa Wemba. Use And Abuse As You Please.

“Yolele” will be available on Hausa Groove from August 26, with two weeks Beatport Exclusive.