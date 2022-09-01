Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of “Chefs vs. Wild,” two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal.

Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.

Hosts: The series will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serves as judge, alongside wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.