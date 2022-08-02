Hulu Original Series “The D’Amelio Show” Season 2

From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D’Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out.

Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence. Marc and Heidi parent in uncharted territory, as they try to protect their family from new pitfalls at every turn.

With their spectacular rise comes one-in-a-lifetime opportunities from business to personal relationships, but can they hold on to what matters most-staying together as a tight-knit family?

CAST: Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio