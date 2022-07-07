I Know What You Did Last Summer Coming on 4k Ultra HD

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar star with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Johnny Galecki in this terrifying tale of teenage suspense. After an accident on a winding road, four teens make the fatal mistake of dumping their victim’s body into the sea. Exactly one year later, the four friends’ deadly secret resurfaces as they’re stalked by a hook-handed figure looking for more than just an apology…

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + original 5.1

Special Features: NEW: 6 Deleted Scenes + Alternate Ending My Own Summer: An Interview with Director Jim Gillespie He Knows What You Did: An Interview with Muse Watson



BLU-RAY DISC