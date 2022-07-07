I Know What You Did Last Summer Coming on 4k Ultra HD

July 7, 2022
William Dale
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar star with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Johnny Galecki in this terrifying tale of teenage suspense. After an accident on a winding road, four teens make the fatal mistake of dumping their victim’s body into the sea. Exactly one year later, the four friends’ deadly secret resurfaces as they’re stalked by a hook-handed figure looking for more than just an apology…

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS
4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • All-new Dolby Atmos audio + original 5.1
  • Special Features:
    • NEW: 6 Deleted Scenes + Alternate Ending
    • My Own Summer: An Interview with Director Jim Gillespie
    • He Knows What You Did: An Interview with Muse Watson

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition
  • Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Filmmakers’ Commentary
    • Director’s Short Film: “Joyride” with Optional Commentary
    • “Now I Know What You Did Last Summer” Featurette
    • Music Video: “Hush” Performed by Kula Shaker
    • Theatrical Trailer