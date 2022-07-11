Icarus Films Acquires Distribution Rights for Patricio Guzmán’s ‘My Imaginary Country’

Icarus Films has acquired all North American distribution rights for Patricio Guzmán’s My Imaginary Country (2022). The deal was signed by Jonathan Miller, president of Icarus Films, and Eric Lagresse, president of Pyramide.

My Imaginary Country, which premiered to standing ovations at Cannes, will make its North American theatrical premiere with an exclusive engagement at IFC Center in New York City beginning on September 23, 2022.

The run at IFC Center will be accompanied by repertory screenings of Guzman’s earlier work, including The Battle of Chile: Parts I-III, which premiered at Cannes 46 years ago and is also distributed by Icarus Films. The New York City premiere engagement will be followed by a theatrical roll-out across the U.S. and Canada.

My Imaginary Country‘s theatrical release is closely tied to two important upcoming political dates: On September 4, 2022, the Chilean people will vote on adopting a new constitution to replace the one imposed on the country by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. A week later, September 11, 2022, marks the 49th anniversary of the military coup on September 11, 1973, which brought Pinochet to power and which Guzmán documented in The Battle of Chile.