IFC Films has announced today that they are acquiring North American rights to BIOSPHERE, the playful sci-fi debut feature from award-winning producer Mel Eslyn (The One I Love) and starring Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown. Set in the not-too-distant future, Duplass and Brown play the last two men on earth who must adapt and evolve to save humanity.

The film was produced by Eslyn, artist/filmmaker Zackary Drucker—who previously co-directed the Duplass Brothers-produced docuseries “The Lady and the Dale”—and Duplass Brothers Productions’ Shuli Harel and Maddie Buis. Mark and Jay Duplass Executive Produced. BIOSPHERE premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September to a strong audience response and enthusiastic reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “mysterious and hilarious” and The Playlist writing “Duplass and Brown [exude] the give-and-take rhythms of years spent together,” while “Eslyn and Duplass’ script unpeels its premise so slowly, carefully, and effectively.” IFC Films will release BIOSPHERE in 2023 with streaming to follow exclusively on AMC+.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We are thrilled to work with producer Mel Eslyn again to bring her extraordinary feature directing debut out into the world and could not be more excited to work with her partners, Mark and Jay Duplass. Mark and Jay are exactly the kind of partners you dream of working with in this business as they are committed to supporting new talent and original projects. BIOSPHERE is a prime example of this creative team and their ability to brilliantly push the envelope, and with Mark opposite the talented Sterling K. Brown, the film is guaranteed to steal hearts.”

“I’ve had such a long history with IFC as a producer,” said Eslyn. “I’m so excited to get to partner with them on my feature directorial debut; it feels like coming home.”

As a producer, Eslyn has been behind notable films including the 2014 Sundance hit The One I Love, Clea DuVall’s debut The Intervention, Lynn Shelton’s Outside In, Natalie Morales’ Language Lessons, and Roshan Sethi’s award-winning 7 Days. In 2016, Eslyn took home the Independent Spirit Producer’s Award. On the smaller screen, her television producing credits include HBO’s “Room 104” on which she also frequently wrote and directed. Most recently she produced the breakout HBO comedy “Somebody Somewhere” as well as Sam Jones’ latest documentary Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.

IFC Films recently released the Duplass Brothers-produced Spin Me Round, directed by Jeff Baena. The company has a long history with Mark Duplass, most notably having released the late Lynn Shelton’s beloved film Your Sister’s Sister starring Duplass, Emily Blunt, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ SVP of Acquisitions and Production Scott Shooman with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.