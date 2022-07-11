Image Comics Shares Video Trailer for ‘The Dead Lucky’ by Melissa Flores & French Carlomagno

From debut writer Melissa Flores and superstar art team French Carlomagno and Mattia Iacono (RADIANT BLACK) comes the newest book in the MASSIVE-VERSE!

San Francisco is changing. Tech consortium Morrow is building the city of the future with “peacekeeper” robots looming on every corner—and wherever Morrow isn’t, the Salvation gang is. Bibiana Lopez-Yang is changing too. She came back from Afghanistan with PTSD and the ability to control electrical currents.

If she can hold it together, she might be the hero San Francisco needs. But against an enemy this big, it isn’t enough to be good. She’ll have to be lucky.