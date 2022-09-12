Legendary indie / emo pioneers Vitreous Humor have shared “Breast Fed Boy” (Live Fireside Bowl) from the remastered reissue of their highly influential 1995 self-titled EP, due October 21 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Hear the track HERE. Alongside the EP’s original track listing, the reissue is accompanied by a never-before-released set from January 3, 1996 at Chicago’s Fireside Bowl, now completely remastered by Bob Weston (who recorded the original EP). The new gatefold LP package includes a previously-unreleased EP track “Myths To Live By” and features new art by D. Norsen.

“In January of 1996 Vitreous Humor gave a performance at Fireside Bowl in Chicago, on a bill with several other legendary indie bands from the period (Sideshow, Promise Ring, Christie Front Drive),” the band’s Danny Pound says. “Captured on tape by another legend, archivist/taper Aadam Jacobs, this set captures Vitreous at its peak, only months before their demise. ‘Breast Fed Boy’, the first single chosen from the live set, is one of a handful of tunes that was earmarked for a future VH release that never happened. A mighty riff propels it, and the energy of the band sends it flying.”

<a href="https://vitreoushumor.bandcamp.com/album/the-vitreous-humor-self-titled-ep-live-at-fireside-bowl">The Vitreous Humor Self-Titled EP & Live At Fireside Bowl by Vitreous Humor</a>

Formed in 1989 in Topeka, Kansas, Vitreous Humor was best known as the flagship band on the Crank! record label out of Santa Monica, California. They released two 7-inch records, one EP, and, after their dissolution, one full-length album of singles, demos, and live tracks (this compilation – Posthumous – was reissued by Ernest Jenning in 2021) They shared stages with bands such as Archers of Loaf, Cursive, and Boy’s Life, and their songs have been covered by bands such as The Get Up Kids and Nada Surf. Vitreous Humor is often spoken of as one of the progenitors of the “emo” movement, but their style and sound never fit neatly into any category. Their sound evolved over the seven-year lifespan of the band from melodic, guitar heavy indie-rock/pop, to a more dissonant, angular, and aggressive attack later on.