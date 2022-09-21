Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings. They have since released Danny L Harle’s remix of “Chaeri,” their own remix of Soccer Mommy’s “Shotgun,” and their first new single of 2022 with “All You Do.” Today they share another new track entitled “Unconditional,” alongside an amazing, self-directed video.

“We think of ‘Unconditional’ as ‘Secrets’ weird little cousin. Just like ‘All You Do,’ we loved it when we made it but it didn’t quite fit the flow of Mercurial World,” explain Magdalena Bay. As for the accompanying visual, they say: “This video is our dream birthday party, and you’re all invited.”

Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., which kicks off later this month. Following festival performances at Pitchfork, Primavera and This Ain’t No Picnic, the band will also play Austin City Limits, Second Sky and Falls Festival in Australia later this year.

Tour dates

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR – W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN – Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX – White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA – Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI – El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC – SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA – Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC – 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN – Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL – Art With Me Festival

12/31/22: Melbourne, VIC – Falls Festival

1/2/23: Byron Bay, NSW – Falls Festival

1/5/23: Sydney, NSW – Oxford Arts Factory

1/7/23: Fremantle, WA – Falls Festival