Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings. They have since released Danny L Harle’s remix of “Chaeri,” their own remix of Soccer Mommy’s “Shotgun,” and their first new single of 2022 with “All You Do.” Today they share another new track entitled “Unconditional,” alongside an amazing, self-directed video.
“We think of ‘Unconditional’ as ‘Secrets’ weird little cousin. Just like ‘All You Do,’ we loved it when we made it but it didn’t quite fit the flow of Mercurial World,” explain Magdalena Bay. As for the accompanying visual, they say: “This video is our dream birthday party, and you’re all invited.”
Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., which kicks off later this month. Following festival performances at Pitchfork, Primavera and This Ain’t No Picnic, the band will also play Austin City Limits, Second Sky and Falls Festival in Australia later this year.
Tour dates
9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
9/30/2022: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10/1/2022: Eugene, OR – W.O.W Hall
10/2/2022: Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN – Meow Wolf
10/9/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11/2022: Houston, TX – White Oak Downstairs
10/12/2022: Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
10/16/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
10/29/2022: Oakland, CA – Second Sky
11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
11/2/2022: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre
11/8/2022: Detroit, MI – El Club
11/9/2022: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
11/10/2022: Montreal, QC – SAT
11/12/2022: Boston, MA – Royale
11/15/2022: New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/18/2022: Washington, DC – 930 Club
11/19/2022: Nashville, TN – Basement East
11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
11/22/2022: Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre
11/26/2022: Miami, FL – Art With Me Festival
12/31/22: Melbourne, VIC – Falls Festival
1/2/23: Byron Bay, NSW – Falls Festival
1/5/23: Sydney, NSW – Oxford Arts Factory
1/7/23: Fremantle, WA – Falls Festival