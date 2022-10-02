Indie rock outfit, Cuffed Up, has released a new single called “Even The Worm Will Turn” today. It was mixed by Seth Manchester (METZ, Atlas Vending), mastered by Joe Laporta (IDLES, David Bowie, Leon Bridges), produced by Dan Sadin.

“[The song] is an idiom that means even the most docile and meek creature will retaliate when pushed too far,” explains band member Sapphire Jewell. “I’d never felt such a personal connection to a figure of speech until this one came along -and haven’t found another more interesting to me since. It summarized something I’d been feeling for a while. I was the worm, I’d been pushed too far, and it was time I did something about it. This song is my inner voice expressing what I was thinking at the time. I’d never have it in me to unleash like that in real life, but I appreciate the safe space that art and performing has given me to let off steam. It’s almost like one long primal scream and I love it.”

“Even The Worm Will Turn” comes ahead of the band’s upcoming tour with The Joy Formidable. Full list of dates can be found below and ticket are on sale now at https://cuffedupmusic.com/home#shows

Cuffed Up Upcoming Tour Dates

* supporting The Joy Formidable

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

10/21 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow*

10/22 – Burlington, VT @ The Higher Ground*

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

10/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird*

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

10/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair*

10/29 – Hamden, CT @ Space ballroom*

10/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi*

11/1 – St. louis @ The Duck room*

11/2 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting room*

11/4 – Denver, CO @ HQ

11/6 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

11/7 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi studios*

11/9 – San Francisco, CA @ the independent*

11/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets*

11/12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy*

Cuffed Up have been turning heads since their debut double A-side was released at the end of 2019. The band garnered much support as an unsigned act first of all from KEXP (Song of The Day/Music That Matters), and subsequently from the likes of NME, DIY Magazine and The Line Of Best Fit.

After an opening run supporting Silversun Pickups in 2020, the band released their self-titled debut EP through Hassle Records (UK) and Corduroy Records (US) where the lead singles “French Exit” + “Small Town Kid” garnered much acclaim from legendary UK tastemakers like Steve Lamacq (BBC Radio 6), Daniel P Carter (BBC Radio 1) + John Kennedy (Radio X).

Cuffed Up started in 2018 when songwriter/guitarist Ralph Torrefranca was inspired by the post-punk scene coming out of the UK with bands like IDLES, Fontaines DC and Shame. Sooner after he recruited his long-time drummer Joe Liptock and bassist Vic Ordonez to work on a batch of songs for the new project.