Love finds a helping hand when Gigi & Nate arrives on Blu-ray + Digital and DVD November 15 from Lionsgate. Directed by Nick Hamm (Driven, The Journey, The Hole), Gigi & Nate is an inspiring story about how hope and companionship can come in all different sizes.



Synopsis:

In this uplifting drama inspired by actual events, Nate (Charlie Rowe) suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic just weeks before departing for college. As Nate tries to adjust to his new life challenges, his mother (Oscar winner* Marcia Gay Harden) helps him bring home an unlikely service animal, Gigi — a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey.

Nate and Gigi form an unbreakable bond, but when it’s threatened by a group trying to outlaw capuchins, Nate’s family rallies behind him to help him regain what he needs most: hope.

*2000, Actress in a Supporting Role, Pollock.



Cast:

Marcia Gay Harden Mystic River, The Mist, Into the Wild

Charlie Rowe Rocketman, Angelyne, Vanity Fair

Josephine Langford After, Moxie, After We Fell

Zoe Colletti Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Annie, The Lego Ninjago Movie

Hannah Riley TV’s “Better Things,” “Chicago Med,” Paper Towns

with Jim Belushi Red Heat, K-9, TV’s “Saturday Night Live”

and Diane Ladd Wild at Heart, Joy, Chinatown



BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES