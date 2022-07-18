Irma Lake and Gary Dourdan Star in the Action Film ‘The Moderator’

When the senseless murder of her friends is left unsolved, a covert assassin decides to take justice into her own hands. Discovering the crimes were just the latest in a long streak of sadistic murders by an underground crime syndicate, she will take no prisoners in her blood-soaked mission for revenge as she hunts them down, one target at a time.

This non-stop thrill ride will be available in Select Theaters, On Demand and Digital July 29 from Saban Films and Paramount Pictures.

Starring: Irma Lake, Gary Dourdan, Robert Knepper and Michael Patrick Lane.