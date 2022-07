Israeli Rom-Com “Rehearsals” Coming to Hulu

Minutes after a nasty argument causes them to split up, Tomer and Iris are finally offered the opportunity to stage a play about their relationship.

Now stuck together, the show must go on amid broken hearts and bruised egos. This eight-time award winning Israeli rom-com is equal parts funny, relatable, and heartwarming.

All episodes streaming July 8 only on Hulu.