﻿Aptly fit for Halloween season, flipturn today releases the official video for their song “Sad Disco,” one of the standouts from their debut album Shadowglow. In the 1950s sci-fi/ horror inspired visual, the band stars alongside a few friends to make up a ragtag cast of characters enjoying a summer night by the lake. The night ends up being corrupted by a creature from outer space and the gang must spring into action. The video directed by Casey Pierce, features exaggerated cuts and zooms reminiscent of the horror genre at this time – Watch.

The lyrical story behind “Sad Disco” takes the cliché of “helplessly in love” and giving it a much more literal meaning. As the song progresses and the plot of the video thickens, we see that all the monster wants is someone to love.

On the inception of the video, lead guitarist Tristan Duncan said, “When we were recording ‘Sad Disco’, we were staying in this Airbnb in LA that really spooked us. We somehow convinced ourselves that the place was haunted and we often joked about it. But then there was one night where a car pulled up outside and waited there for a bit; and in our normal paranoid antics, we were freaked out about them watching us. After that, the topic of having something horror-themed for ‘Sad Disco’ came up.”

Elaborating further, he said, “We always felt the song had a subtle kind of thriller/horror/serial killer tone. We talked through some ideas the following months, but we landed on the idea of a creature feature. We really wanted to pull from that 50s era of horror, and then we got lucky enough to find the perfect house (the Blue Plum). Casey did an amazing job of storyboarding the shots out while we were all at the house together and we managed to find the balance between the callback of the creature feature with a neo-noir finish.”

Back in August, the band released their debut album Shadowglow via Dualtone Records. Met with tremendous reception, the album received praise from the likes of Consequence, V Magazine, Paste and American Songwriter. Heavily championed by Spotify’s editorial playlists, and added to over 76,000 independent playlists by fans, the band went on to break the coveted million monthly listeners on the platform. In celebration of the album release, flipturn hosted Playground Music Festival in Gainesville, FL, one of the most important cities to their formative years, which brought out a crowd of over 1,400 people.

For the duration of the year, flipturn will be out on their headline Shadowglow Tour run. With a Halloween show in Chicago and a New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta, the band is bringing the party with them across the US. Support on the tour includes Juice, The Brazen Youth, Early Eyes and Arlie. All tour information can be found below.

REMAINING 2022 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

10/21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater # (sold out)

10/22 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre # (sold out)

10/25 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar &

10/27 – Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel &

10/28 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry & (sold out)

10/29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo &

10/31 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall &

11/2 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar &

11/3 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch &

11/4 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works &

11/6 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club & (sold out)

11/7 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom &

11/9 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom & (sold out)

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall &

11/12 – Washington D.C. – Black Cat &

11/13 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry &

11/30 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar ^

12/1 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East ^

12/2 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room ^ (sold out)

12/3 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend ^

12/31 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

# with Juice

& with The Brazen Youth

^ with Early Eyes

* with Arlie