Jack White has announced two intimate acoustic performances in Chattanooga, TN on September 17 and Santa Fe, NM on September 29 as part of his ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour. The special Live Nation produced shows will take place at Walker Theater and Lensic Performing Arts Center giving fans a rare up close and personal experience with the exclusive performances.

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, September 8 at 10am local time to 10pm local time. Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale to the general public at 10am local time on Friday, September 9. For tickets and more information, visit https://jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates/.

Hailed by Variety as simply “the Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Show on Earth,“ the Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with White returning home for the second leg of North American headline shows (full list of dates below). In addition, White will perform at a number of upcoming festivals, including Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond (September 15) and Dana Point, CA’s Ohana Festival (October 1).

White’s second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, arrived via Third Man Records on July 22 and features the latest single “If I Die Tomorrow”. Jack White’s first new album of 2022, FEAR OF THE DAWN, is available everywhere now via Third Man Records. The album – which includes the acclaimed singles, “Taking Me Back,” “Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip),” “What’s The Trick?,” and the rollicking title track, “Fear Of The Dawn“ – has made a landmark chart debut following its April 8 release, with nine #1 chart debuts in its first week including Billboard’s “Top Album Sales,” “Top Current Album Sales,” “Top Alternative Albums,” “Top Rock Albums,” “Record Label Independent Current Albums,” “Digital Albums,” “Current Digital Albums,” “Internet Albums,” and “Vinyl Albums,” as well as at #4 on the overall Billboard 200.

JACK WHITE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

New date in bold:

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit <>

September 17 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theater

September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore <>

September 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center <>

September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion []

September 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

September 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall []

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

October 8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX ==

October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *

October 14 – Road to Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *

October 16 – Road to Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *

October 18 – Primavera 0 at Teatro de Verano – Montevideo, Uruguay* ==

November 19 – Harvest Rock – Adelaide, Australia *

Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)