Jack White shares an official live performance video for “A Tip From You To Me,” premiering today via YouTube. The video – edited by Brad Holland – features exclusive footage filmed throughout the summer during White’s epic Supply Chain Issues Tour, along with live audio from his August 13 Minneapolis, MN show at The Armory. “A Tip From You To Me” is but one of the many highlights found on White’s chart-topping second solo album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, available everywhere now via Third Man Records.

Hailed by Variety as simply “the Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Show on Earth,” the Supply Chain Issues Tour continues this month with shows in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. White returns to North America in December for radio-sponsored concerts Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL (December 3), followed by Tampa, FL’s 97X Next Big Thing (December 4), Chicago, IL’s Q101 Twisted Christmas (December 8), and in January, Los Angeles’ iHeartRadio ALTer EGO (January 14, 2023). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Last weekend saw White honoring the life and legacy of his late friend and collaborator, Loretta Lynn, with a moving performance of “Van Lear Rose” at CMT and Sandbox Live’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn, a public memorial service broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville exclusively on CMT. Two additional commercial-free encores air Wednesday, November 2 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT and Sunday, November 6th at 11 am ET/10 am CT (check local listings). Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.

The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022-2023

November 5 – Manila, Philippines – Samsung Hall

November 8 – Seoul, South Korea – YES 24 Live Hall

November 10 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Studio

November 12 – Bangkok, Thailand – Muang Thai Rachadalai Theatre

November 14 – Singapore, Singapore – Capitol Theatre

November 16 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

November 19 – Adelaide, Australia – Harvest Rock 2022 *

November 21 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Christchurch Town Hall

December 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Audacy Beach Festival 2022 *

December 4 – Tampa, FL – 97X Next Big Thing *

December 8 – Chicago, IL – Q101 Twisted Xmas *

January 14, 2023 -Los Angeles, CA – iHeartRadio ALTer EGO *