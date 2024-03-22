Jackson Nash Releases Debut Single “Haunted” As Stellar Gardens

Music has always been a major part of Jackson Nash’s life. Being the son of legendary musician, Graham Nash, exposed him to every part of the entertainment business, good and bad. Now estranged from his father, Jackson begins his own musical journey with the release of his first song, “Haunted”, along with his wife and daughter, under their band’s name, Stellar Gardens.

“Honestly, ‘Haunted’ came as a complete surprise. I just needed some music for our weekly video and what came out of me shredded my heart into tiny pieces and seriously made me rethink the direction my life was taking,” recounts Nash. “Haunted made me feel, for the first time in my forty six years, that I had something interesting to contribute to pop music…”

Stellar Gardens formed in late 2023 and consists of husband and wife Jackson and Melissa Nash, musical manyhands Paul Gelineau, and Stellar Nash providing backing vocals and harmonies.

The band is an organic evolution of the Nash family’s homesteading YouTube channel of the same name. The videos delve into family exploration of sustainability based on the Quaker principles of non-violence, non-discrimination. The belief that the spiritual and the practical are One.

Stellar Gardens is a loving place where Joy & Art are the most precious offerings. Sharing with the world the creation of this living system is the ultimate goal of this project. The belief that there is only ever one problem and one solution. Separation is the problem and the recognition of unity is always the solution.

Stellar Gardens is set to release their first single, “Haunted”, on March 22th with second single “Little Things” to follow. 2024 is a year for recording their debut album. After that, performing and live shows will be the focus.