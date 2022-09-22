Singer, performer and producer Jackson Wang’s sophomore album MAGIC MAN (TEAM WANG records/88rising Records/Warner Records/RYCE MUSIC GROUP) debuts at #3 in Billboard’s top-selling albums for this week.

The album also debuts at #15 on this week’s Billboard 200 marking Jackson’s highest charting album.

This all follows Jackson’s whirlwind year of making history at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist who performed on the Coachella main stage as part of 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ set. Jackson also headlined this year’s 88rising ‘Head In The Clouds’ Festival (alongside the likes of NIKI, Rich Brian, and more) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Jackson’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide.

In his ascent, Jackson has amassed over 55 million followers across socials.

MAGIC MAN Track Listing