ABC’s late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be returning to Brooklyn, New York, for a week of shows from Monday, Sept. 26 – Friday, Sept. 30. The five original “Kimmel in Brooklyn” shows will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. This will be the sixth time that the show has traveled to Jimmy’s hometown of Brooklyn and broadcast from BAM.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of Sept. 26-30 (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 26

1. Amy Schumer (“Whore Tour”) 2. Charlamagne Tha God (“Hell of a Week”) 3. Musical Guest Run The Jewels

Tuesday, Sept. 27

1. David Letterman 2. Tracy Morgan (“No Disrespect”)

Wednesday, Sept. 28

1. Mila Kunis (“Luckiest Girl Alive”) 2. Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) 3. Musical Guest Future

Thursday, Sep. 29

1. Ben Stiller (“Severance”), 2. Musical Guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Friday, Sept. 30

1. Jason Bateman 2. Paul Simon 3. Musical Guest Paul Simon

Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.