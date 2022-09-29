JJUUJJUU is a rotating ensemble of collaborators, wrangled by Los Angeles-based musician and Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone. Today, in advance of their return to Desert Daze this weekend, they are sharing their first new music in four years with “Daisy Chain.” Listen to “Daisy Chain” via the psychedelic new visual directed by Zach Roddell.

“‘Daisy Chain’ was recorded during a casual session at home during the beginning of the pandemic. The kids were just hanging out in the room and playing and I was just messing around with a guitar, with three strings and a slide,” notes Pirrone. “I didn’t really think anything of it until listening back later and realized we had something special. I’m really, really excited to share this new track and a bunch of new music in the coming months.”

In 2011, after ten years of touring as a bass player, Pirrone borrowed an SG and a DL4, and began his exploration of recording looped based music. JJUUJJUU’s debut release, 2013’s FRST EP, and subsequent stand alone single, “Bleck,” began to build excitement about the project. Throughout this period the lineup and instrumentation of JJUUJJUU moved in step with the project’s ethos of ephemera and flux, as JJUUJJUU continued to tour in several different configurations with Pirrone at their center, sharing stages with Claypool Lennon Delirium, Tortoise, Allah-Las, Temples, Tinariwen and others.

Over the next several years, Pirrone recorded in various spaces around California to document the songs that would eventually make up JJUUJJUU’s debut LP, Zionic Mud. Sessions included collaborations with Vinyl Williams, members of Lumerians, Dahga Bloom, and more. The album’s release was accompanied by alternate versions of the tracks remixed or reimagined by many of the band’s notable supporters including J Mascis, jennylee of Warpaint, Liars, Metz and Autolux. In support of Zionic Mud, JJUUJJUU toured opening for Primus, Mastodon, Kikagaku Moyo, Earthless and festivals including Pickathon, Nelsonville, M3F, and more.

Pirrone and company recorded two follow ups to 2018’s Zionic Mud in spring of 2020 at home during the first wave of the pandemic. With extra time on his hands, Pirrone taught himself how to record and then sent tracks to long time band members Ian Gibbs and Joseph Assef. The tracks were sent around to Boogarins, Alex Edkins (Metz), and additional friends to be revealed soon. The band eventually wound up at Rancho De La Luna and put finishing touches on the record with Dave Catching and Jon Russo.

JJUUJJUU are playing Desert Daze, Levitation and Hipnosis festivals this fall and will be rolling out new material over the next several months – look for more soon!