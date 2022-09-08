Bigger and better than ever. Watch Jo Koy’s fourth original special, only on Netflix September 13.

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

This special marks Koy’s fourth special with Netflix. His previous hour-long specials include Comin’ In Hot and Live From Seattle, in addition to his variety special In His Elements.