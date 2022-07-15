Ahead of his forthcoming album, 2000, due next Friday on July 22nd via Pro Era/Columbia Records, Joey Bada$$ shares a new song from the project, “Zip Codes.” The new track arrives following the previous releases “Survivor’s Guilt,” “Where I Belong,” and “Head High.”
2000 will arrive nearly 10 years to the date after his classic mixtape, 1999. The album title serves as a reminder for the world that time is a concept and it’s really just been one long year since Joey and Pro Era exploded onto the scene in 2012. Joey’s 1999 2000 summer North American tour is also currently underway where he performed a raucous sold-out hometown show at Terminal 5 in New York City last week ahead of upcoming stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.
Listen to “Zip Codes” and pre-order/save 2000 above, check out the full tour routing below and stay tuned for more from Joey Bada$$ coming soon.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
07/15/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/17/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
07/19/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/20/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
07/21/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
07/24/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/27/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo