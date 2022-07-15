Ahead of his forthcoming album, 2000, due next Friday on July 22nd via Pro Era/Columbia Records, Joey Bada$$ shares a new song from the project, “Zip Codes.” The new track arrives following the previous releases “Survivor’s Guilt,” “Where I Belong,” and “Head High.”

2000 will arrive nearly 10 years to the date after his classic mixtape, 1999. The album title serves as a reminder for the world that time is a concept and it’s really just been one long year since Joey and Pro Era exploded onto the scene in 2012. Joey’s 1999 2000 summer North American tour is also currently underway where he performed a raucous sold-out hometown show at Terminal 5 in New York City last week ahead of upcoming stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

Listen to “Zip Codes” and pre-order/save 2000 above, check out the full tour routing below and stay tuned for more from Joey Bada$$ coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

07/15/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/17/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

07/19/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/20/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/21/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07/24/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/27/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo