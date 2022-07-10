Ahead of his forthcoming album, 2000, now slated for release on July 22nd via Pro Era/Columbia Records, Joey Bada$$ shares a new single from the project, “Survivor’s Guilt.” The song arrives on the birthday of Capital STEEZ in tribute to the late Pro Era rapper’s life and musical legacy, additionally dedicated to Joey’s late cousin Junior B. Speaking on the track, Joey shares: “this song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words.”

2000 will arrive nearly 10 years to the date after his classic mixtape, 1999. In lieu of the new track, Joey’s 1999 2000 summer North American tour is currently underway where he will perform a hometown show at New York City’s Terminal 5 tonight with support from Capella Grey.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

*Month/Day/Year

07/07/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/08/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage

07/12/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

07/13/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

07/15/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/17/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

07/19/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/20/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/21/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07/24/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/27/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo