Ahead of his forthcoming album, 2000, now slated for release on July 22nd via Pro Era/Columbia Records, Joey Bada$$ shares a new single from the project, “Survivor’s Guilt.” The song arrives on the birthday of Capital STEEZ in tribute to the late Pro Era rapper’s life and musical legacy, additionally dedicated to Joey’s late cousin Junior B. Speaking on the track, Joey shares: “this song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words.”
2000 will arrive nearly 10 years to the date after his classic mixtape, 1999. In lieu of the new track, Joey’s 1999 2000 summer North American tour is currently underway where he will perform a hometown show at New York City’s Terminal 5 tonight with support from Capella Grey.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
07/07/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
07/08/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
07/10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage
07/12/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
07/13/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
07/15/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/17/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
07/19/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/20/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
07/21/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
07/24/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/27/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo