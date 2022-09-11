renowned Oscar and multi-Grammy® Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and composer Jon Batiste, 3x Grammy® Award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling recording artist Pentatonix and the iconic Grammy winning and 13-time Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren deliver the official music video for “Sweet (Single Edit)” (Di-Namic Records/BMG) directed by Matt Earl (Doja Cat, Carlos Santana, G-Eazy, Cordae) with music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

The vibrant video, which features a cameo from Warren and sees each member of Pentatonix as animated characters throughout the clip as a crooning Batiste intermixes with them throughout an urban cityscape, made its global broadcast premiere this morning on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, BET Soul & NickMusic.

‘Sweet’ is like a jolt of positivity right when we need it the most. And there is no one who exudes more positivity and joy than the amazing Jon Batiste. To have both Jon and the greatest a cappella group in the world, Pentatonix on my song is a dream come true. Just in time to make everyone’s Summer a little SWEETer,” said Diane Warren.

“Life is full of ups and downs. Music is a gift that helps put it all in perspective. This song will find those who need it most,” said Jon Batiste.

“We were so honored to collaborate with such musical titans as Jon Batiste and Diane Warren. They’ve brought the world so much love and joy in their music. We hope the people feel like dancin’ and prancin’ when they listen to “Sweet”!” said Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix.

The release of “Sweet (Single Edit)” comes on the heels of the announcement that Warren has been selected to receive an Honorary Oscar as voted by the Academy’s Board of Governors. She is the first songwriter to receive an Honorary Oscar which will be presented at Academy’s 13th Governors Awards in November 2022.

Last summer, Warren released Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 (Di-Namic Records/BMG), which featured an all-star cast of featured guest performances such as Carlos Santana, Rita Ora, Maren Morris, John Legend and Jimmie Allen to name a few. The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 can be streamed and purchased here.