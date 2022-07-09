Paradise Highway - Watch Trailer Now! Available on Digital, On Demand, and in Select Theaters July 29, 2022.

Academy Award winners Juliette Binoche and Morgan Freeman lead this riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and its seamy underbelly of human trafficking. When her brother’s life is threatened, Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley).

As Sally and Leila begin a danger-fraught journey across state lines, a dogged FBI operative (Freeman) sets out on their trail, determined to do whatever it takes to terminate a human-trafficking operation — and bring Sally and Leila to safety.

Paradise Highway is available on Digital, On Demand, and in Select Theaters July 29, 2022.