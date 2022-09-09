On his new track “Dead Inside,” Justus Bennetts grapples with one of life’s most perplexing questions – why does it feel so good to be with someone who’s so bad for you? Answers are elusive as he reaches the disquieting conclusion that he’s accepted the manipulation. “Dead Inside” is an unlikely anthem that bristles with dark humor, edgy electronic tones and an addictive beat paired with Justus’ uncensored youthful lyricism. Justus wrote the track with frequent collaborators Doc Daniel, Jesse Fink (John Legend), Remy Gautreau (Tate McRae), Eugene Veltman, and Jared Scharff (DaBaby, Machine Gun Kelly).

Justus will perform as a special guest on renforshort’s dear amelia tour, which launches September 15 at Longboat Hall in Toronto and includes shows at Baby’s All Right in New York (September 28) and the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles (October 5).

He’ll also be performing at the Breakaway music festivals in Michigan and North Carolina and Big Bootie Land in Boston. The 22-year-old recently completed his first tour – a national outing with GAYLE, who featured on his acoustic DIY tune “Don’t Trip.”

“Dead Inside” is the follow-up to the gleeful, pop-inflected “Girls.” Praising him as “one of music’s most promising (and exhilarating) new artists,” VMAN observed, “While weaving his lived experience under a heart-racing beat, Justus explores how it’s a woman’s world and he’s just living in it.” In the comical, Matt Shaffar-directed video for “Girls,” Justus is targeted by a group of cunning, poker-playing grandmas.

Since making his debut in 2021 with “Replace You,” Justus has amassed over 200 million combined global streams with a string of singles that include the nostalgia-soaked alt-pop smash “Cool Kids” and the brash, R&B-influenced “Bad Day.” Ones To Watch said, “he’s established himself as a real on-the-verge artist to be contended with, taking over this generation’s defining playlists.”

Justus Bennetts Tour Dates:

All dates with renforshort (except festivals)

9.15 Toronto, ON Longboat Hall

9.17 Detroit, MI The Loving Touch

9.20 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird

9.22 Nashville, TN The End

9.23 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Purgatory)

9.27 Washington, DC Songbyrd Music House

9.28 New York, NY Baby’s All Right

10.1 Charlotte, NC Breakaway Music Festival

10.5 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

10.15 Boston, MA Big Bootie Land