Karma Vulture is a desert rock power trio from Joshua Tree, now based in Nashville, consisting of singer/bassist Conor Spellane, guitarist Will Hammond, and drummer Ben Foerg. The band has a familiar yet idiosyncratic sound, blending elements of stoner rock and grunge with hints of classic rock, psych and modern alternative rock for good measure. The band executes their earworm hooks and hammer-dropping riffs with equal aplomb. Or, in other words: It’s super catchy, super heavy and super dope.

Founded in mid-2018, the band hit its stride with the release of its first EP and the subsequent addition of Foerg in 2020. When the pandemic hit that spring, the band had just finished recording its second EP, Death By Comfort with engineer Norm Block (Mark Lanegan, Brian Jonestown Massacre.) They had it mixed remotely, and used the lockdown as an opportunity to record their debut full-length, scheduled for release in late 2022.

Death By Comfort is available on CD, cassette and download, released on March 4th, 2022 via Bent Knee Records.

KARMA VULTURE LIVE:

07/15 London, KY – Holler of Doom Festival

08/13 Dayton, OH – Blind Bob’s

08/28 Nashville, TN – Exit/In – Queens of the Stone Age Cover Show