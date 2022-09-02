New York drill star Kay Flock teams up with fellow Bronx native Set Da Trend for the funereal “DOA,” out now. The piano-driven track captures the young MCs at their menacing best, but it underscores that feeling with a heavy dose of visceral emotion. The track is accompanied by a rowdy video shot in the Bronx.

Set Da Trend has made a name for himself in the exploding sample drill scene, but he and Kay Flock wrestle the spotlight squarely on themselves on “DOA.” Both artists find significant emotional range in their spitfire, ominous verses.

The video for “DOA,” directed by Kaiyah Napri & Launch Team, gathers the crew of friends at a Bronx construction site where they turn up. It includes a cameo from recent collaborator Dougie B and a special message from Kay Flock to his friends.

You can currently see the trailer for Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story, a soon-to-be-released documentary that traces the rise of Kay Flock and his establishment as one of the key artists in his hometown’s most exciting scene.

At just 19, the rapper has already transformed drill music in New York and beyond, earning praise from publications including The New York Times, Pitchfork, VULTURE, STEREOGUM, Rolling Stone, and Billboard. Now with “DOA,” Kay Flock underlines his status as one of the most important new voices at the forefront of hip-hop. To date Kay Flock has amassed nearly 600 million streams.