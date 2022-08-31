AMC Networks announces that Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It’s A Sin, Line of Duty) will join the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes, the long-awaited new series set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black, which is set to debut in 2023.

Hawes joins recently announced series regulars Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Love and Death) who also serves as an Executive Producer, Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap). Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes will have a 10-episode first season and is currently in production in Toronto, Canada.

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Hawes will portray a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice.

Hawes’ extensive list of television credits includes leading roles in Honour, The Durrells, and Finding Alice, along with a standout role in Russell T Davies’ hit It’s A Sin. She has been nominated for three BAFTAs for her appearances in Mrs. Wilson, Line of Duty and Bodyguard. She most recently starred in The Midwich Cuckoos and will appear in Crossfire and Stonehouse. Her recent film credits include Philippa Lowthorpe’s Misbehaviour and a leading role in To Olivia. After 30 years in the industry, Hawes set up her own production company Buddy Club Productions in 2019, which has since created Honour, Finding Alice and the upcoming Crossfire.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.